Big Akwes, a legendary Kumawood actor, caused a stir online as he lamented about his looks in a hilarious TikTok video

The actor who goes by the username, bigakwess123 on TikTok had folks laughing hard as he complained about his facial features

Akwes said that he was not handsome at all and netizens agreed with him saying, self-awareness was a good thing

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, known in private life as, Akwasi Asamoah, has caused a big stir on social media.

Big Akwes Lamenting About His Looks Photo Source: bigakwess123 on TikTok, big_akwess on Instagram

Source: UGC

The actor, in a TikTok video, was peeved about how he looked and lamented that he was not handsome at all. Big Akwes seemed to be suffering from alopecia as a large part of the top of his head was completely bald.

A few hairs were still present at the corners of his head. The look has always been Big Akwes' trade mark appearance but it seemed he no longer found it appealing.

He lamented bitterly about the look saying he was not handsome at all. Some netizens felt Big Akwes was only fishing for pity compliments and hilariously agreed with his assertion. Some felt his hairstyle was not helping him much.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Big Akwes is known for his funny antics, and from the comments he made at the end of the video, it seemed he only made it for humorous purposes.

TikTok Users React To Big Akwes' Comments

thejoe_baah said:

Its better to tell your own story than someone else’s telling it for you

love_me_vasty wrote:

Is good he knows himself

user9526097799878 commented:

you are vry handsome man in reality.

edwinkwameboansi asked:

So do you go to barbering shop or you just use bladestick

sheila baby✌ commented:

Hmm ayoo s3 woara wehu aka nkoaa deaa.Me obaa sheila a mee type yi.Meni hweee a m3 type biom.

Aaron Adatsi: Popular Yolo Star Looks Grown Up In Video; Causes Stir

In a similar story, Aaron Adatsi shared a video on his TikTok page and many netizens could not help but notice he looked older than they remembered.

The actor featured in Farm House Production's Yolo TV series back in 2016 and rose to popularity because of his impeccable acting skills and handsome looks,

In the video, Aaron was making an announcement about auditions for the latest season of the Yolo TV series but netizens only paid attention to his face.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh