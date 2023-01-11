'Gidigba' hitmaker Stonebwoy has turned heads on social media after he was spotted looking stylish in a leopard print feather coat

Dressed in all black, Stonebwoy's feather coat highlighted the entire outfit as it added some spark to his fashion style

The short video has gotten many admiring him as they shower him with lovely compliments and love emojis

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has gotten the internet buzzing after a video of him flaunting his impeccable fashion sense surfaced on the internet.

Stonebwoy looks dapper in a leopard print feather coat. Photo Source: @stonebwoy

In the short video he shared on his official Instagram page, Stonebwoy was captured wearing a leopard print feather coat that was in the colours brown, black and white.

Aside from the lovely feather coat capturing the attention of many netizens, his stylish designer sunglasses added some spark to his entire look.

He wore a black shirt that was buttoned all the way to the neck. He paired the shirt with a pair of black trousers and black leather shoes.

The 'Everlasting' hitmakers locs were neatly braided as they hang over his shoulders in a flawless manner.

He posed in front of an old Mercedes Benz model car which had its driver's seat door opened as the video was being taken.

Reactions as Stonebwoy looks classy in a leopard print coat

andydostygh commented:

Neat

swagofafricanews said:

Allah

talaat_yarky stated:

Fully guard up

beverly_afaglo remarked:

Eish

ashibotogh_ said:

video too short mhen!!!

sara.doepi commented:

Kiaaaash fry us please ❤️

stone_burniton stated:

OVERLORD!❤️‍

Meanwhile, many people are showering Stonebwoy with lovely messages as they hail his impeccable fashion sense.

