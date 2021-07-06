Ghanaian kid rapper and former Talented Kidz winner, Tutulapato, has grown into a big young man after winning the show in 2013.

Currently a first-year student at St. John’s Grammar School, Tutulapato looks mature and, of course, has changed in his overall appearance after eight years of appearing on the show.

A collage of Tutulapato now, and then, as a Talented Kids winner. Photo credit: @tutulapatogh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of Tutulapato’s photos proving his transformation from a Talented Kid eight years ago to the budding rapper he is now.

1. An action photo of Tutulapato hinting at storming the studio after returning from school:

2. The big man Tutulapato looking up to God for support:

3. Big man Tutulapo alone in his thoughts:

4. Man got swag:

5. Motivation mood activated:

6. Big man rocking a serious look:

7. When he was billed to perform with Patapaa on the same stage:

8. Young man with his swag on:

9. Still in the growing process:

10: Schoolboy Tutulapato:

SHS Education

Meanwhile, Tutulapato was in the news recently when news broke that he has gained admission into St. John’s Grammar School.

The teen rapper shared a photo standing at the entrance of the school to announce to his fans that he had begun his senior high school education.

Many people were surprised to see him for the first time after a long while, and they showered praises on him.

Some wished him well and advised him to shun bad associations and study well so that he could pursue his music career after completing school.

Sarkodie and son

In other news, Ghana’s Highest rapper, Sarkodie has shared lovely moments with his son, Michael Owusu Addo Junior.

He has earned his mark as one of the country’s most revered rappers, and that is for business.

Away from business, in his private life, Sarkodie has also proven to be a good father, who is always available to catch fun times with his children.

He is known to be very fond of his daughter, Titi, and they have spent good times together most often.

YEN.com.gh has published five photos of Sarkodie and his son that show how comfortable the boy feels with him.

Source: Yen