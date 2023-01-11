Aaron Adatsi shared a video on his TikTok page and many netizens could not help but notice he looked older than they remembered

The actor featured in Farm House Production's Yolo TV series back in 2016 and rose to popularity because of his impeccable acting skills and handsome looks

In the video, Aaron was making an announcement about auditions for the latest season of the Yolo TV series but netizens only paid attention to his face

Ghanaian actor, Aaron Adatsi, popularly known for his role as Cyril in Farm House Production's Yolo TV series has sparked reactions on social media.

Aaron Adatsi looking all grown up Photo Source: iamaaronadatsi1

Source: UGC

The handsome actor left many surprised when he looked completely different in a video he shared on TikTok. Many folks felt Cyril was advancing in age quicker than usual as he no longer looks like the Aaron Adatsi they knew from Yolo fame.

In the footage, Aaron was making an announcement about an audition which was about to take place for the new season of Yolo. However, netizens were not concerned about Aaron's message and rather concentrated on his new look.

Aaron had grown out his hair and beard which gave him a more mature look. Some folks also attributed his new look to the fact that he was now a father and had a lot of responsibilities on his hand.

Social Media Users Express Surprise At Aaron Aadatsi's New Look

Aries commented:

Signs of growing up . This guy was super handsome in season 1

SHEILA said:

But u have changed from fresh boy to old boy aww she is not for u dear ..don’t marry her

Ayam Nkansah wrote:

Bruh you e changed, you take the fine boy things do gerrrs gerrrs eerrn

Kofiiiii attributed it to his fatherly duties:

Bossu dey buy pampers everytime he make hot charle

Source: YEN.com.gh