Ghanaian musician Medikal has confirmed that the Indigo O2 was too small for all his fans in London

The rapper reveals that his teams will work harder to secure the O2 Arena for their next event in the UK

Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by UTV on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong has revealed that people underestimate his brand as a top rapper.

He revealed that the venue for his maiden concert in London was too small, and most of his fans were outside due to the small capacity of the Indigo O2.

Medikal and Sister Derby after their stellar performance in London. Photo credit: @deborahvanessa.

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with MzGee on the United Showbiz program, he revealed that the show started late because his fans didn't show up on time.

You see, a lot of people underestimate Medikal as a brand. Right now. I am talking about Medikal as a company. This is Samuel talking to you about the company. At the end of the day, the way we promoted this event, it was only right that people came up in their numbers.

They ended up coming late and it may the show delay because here they work with work.We were supposed to end the show at 11.00. We would have paid more money if we exceeded the agreed time like 300000 pounds.

I am a poor person and I don’t have that kind of money. I will get money only after the show. I wasn’t ready to breach the contract or agreement.

My fans didn’t come on time and I don’t blame them. Some people went to work and their off time didn’t favour the show.

All these have made to clear to me that the next time I will do something in London I will be a big venue. The venue was to small. The venue was too small for honest. I didn’t know it will happen like this. The next venue will be O2 Arena so that everyone will be able to come and have fun.

Entertainment pundit Vida Adutwumwaa says Medikal needs a hypeman

Entertainment critic Vida Adutwumwaa has applauded Medikal's successful show at the Indigo O2 while making key suggestions to promote his brand as a top artiste.

Some social media users have commented on Medikal trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Dannyswag stated:

Quality channel poor presenters... I have now understand why Nana Ama left there

nhana_ob stated:

So she asked all these yet you are upset she asked about your ex ? I still don’t get it and after all what she asked wasn’t bad question . Your ex wished you well so can’t she ask if you can also wish her well ? Ahantan

Qhwekuromanphada stated:

UTV understands showbiz well…They are still given it to us back to back videos

akua_werekoa_sikapa stated:

Anumdwa

nannyfrem19 stated:

Na information wei, wo de y3 de3n?

Kinghopede stated:

Instead of highlighting the positive aspects and successful outcomes of the event, you are allowing negative comments to take the lead. Miss G would benefit from proper training, orientation, and guidance on asking realistic questions.

Khenstone stated:

We can do it just need planning,funding and collaboration

Kobbylawrencegh stated:

You guys should banned this guy and shatta from all despite media platforms it been long over due

Mizzyab stated:

Those who didn’t watch the show must see this before commenting

Source: YEN.com.gh