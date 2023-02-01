Princess Andrews, the wife of Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has made some serious revelations about the man of God's chronic infidelity

The emotionally scarred lady revealed that her ex-husband was involved with two of their house helps, impregnating them and marrying both on the same day

The allegations come after Kyiri Abosom boldly revealed to his church members that he had extramarital affairs

In a bid to tell her side of the story, Princess Andrew opened up to GH Page in an exclusive interview. She shared her perspective on the events leading up to the separation and provided insight into the challenges she faced as a wife and partner.

In a bid to tell her side of the story, Princess Andrew opened up to GH Page in an exclusive interview. She shared her perspective on the events leading up to the separation and provided insight into the challenges she faced as a wife and partner.

Princess Andrews stated that the separation was difficult, and brought to light the challenges she faced dealing with infidelity in the relationship. She revealed that her husband had cheated on her with two of their housemaids, impregnating them and marrying them on the same day.

My husband has fathered a child with none other than two of my maids. He secretly married both of them on the same day. I had no idea what my husband had done. Both women went through IVF. He did it for both of our housemaids. She said.

Princess Andrews added that the man of God was a serial cheat who slept with anything in a skirt and even had affairs with many of his church members. The pastor's earlier revelation about his infidelity was an attempt at damage control, but the serious allegations made by his ex-wife make the situation seemingly unsalvageable.

