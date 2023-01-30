Osofo Kyiri Abosom has detailed how his wife left him after his infidelity surfaced

The pastor/politician said his affair with the unidentified woman resulted in a beautiful baby

He also added that he’s unperturbed about the development since several beautiful women abound

The General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has narrated how his wife left him after his affair with another woman surfaced.

According to the preacher/politician, the said marital infidelity resulted in a beautiful baby who will soon be outdoored to the general public.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom defends cheating scandal

The 2020 flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) said that he is not concerned about the said development because there are many attractive women in the world.

Speaking in the local Twi dialect, he defended his actions saying his wife’s decision to leave him does not bother him.

"As you can see, ‘Osofo Maame’ is no longer in her usual chair, here in church. There have been a lot of rumours about her prolonged absence. The truth is she’s no longer here. She has been hovering all over the place because of my beautiful child who I’ll soon show to you.”

Embattled wife of Kyiri Abosom seeks legal redress

The aggrieved wife who is fuming with rage at the move by the renowned preacher is currently seeking legal redress.

The comments by Osofo Kyiri Abosom have been met with mixed reactions, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Abynaa Ajubi Kete

Isn't that supposed to be between their families?

Bentey Rayzey

This man is a real Gee. ..I love him. Wise dude.

Iddrisu Mbanya

Polygamy is natural so pastors and followers follow and accept it and stop this unholy cheating

Aziz Issah

Means pastors too can married to 2 women and their not campaigning for the members to have same and a lot of women out there are suffering and praying for marriage.... Awurade, just approved it for us and stop hypocrisy in the country

Sabutey Evans Teye Mensah

So what she was avoiding nu,won't she meet it somewhere again?

Kuade Georgina

Shame on you, you couldn't zip up. You wanted her to stay, would you have stayed if it was her.

Mornah David

Oh our venerable ladies, i hope they are learning from this pastor. They believe and trust these so call men of God more than their husband's. Mmm

Osofo Kyiri Abosom 'trashes' the Bible; says it is powerless

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in 2020, Osofo Kyiri Abosom claimed the Bible has no power.

The man of God made the shocking claims on Zionfelix's ‘Uncut Show’.

Although the man of God has one wife, he noted that he's in favour of polygamy and said there's nothing wrong with taking in alcohol.

