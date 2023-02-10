A video of a mother whose son did want a kiss from her on his lips has got many people laughing online

The boy who said he would rather the kiss was planted on his forehead showed an expression of distaste when the mother did otherwise

Many people who reacted to the mother-son video said that the boy is already learning to avoid any distraction

A beautiful mother, @jessicaseth_, has made a video about her little kid who does not like it whenever she kisses him on his lips because he thinks the act is gross.

In the video the woman shared on her TikTok, she tried hard to kiss him. After the mother's mouth touched him, the boy contorted his face to show displeasure and cleaned his lips.

People said that the boy did not want distractions. Photo source: @jessicaseth

Boy wipes mouth after mother kisses him

Before the kiss, the son showed that he wanted to be kissed on his forehead as he stretched his head towards her.

The mother said that she could not imagine how the kid would react when he eventually realised where he came out from during birth.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

firstlady945 said:

"Allow this reverend father to be na."

comfykoko said:

"Lol he probably naturally don't like kissing."

vola007 said:

"This is a king in the making.avoid trouble as early as possible."

Swanta said:

"No jokes I also don't like kissing. I can understand how he felt."

user4054264426673 said:

"stay focused bro no distraction."

Not Nice said:

"When he’s 15 he’ll understand how it feels."

JM said:

"No distraction my boy... keep focused young king."

Sir-ob Izu Anokwute said:

"He already knows money is the ultimate goal."

