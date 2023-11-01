John Dumelo presented the management of PRESEC 8 crates of eggs from his farm as a congratulatory token for their 8th NSMQ trophy

The presentation came after John Dumelo fulfilled his promise to walk backwards, barefoot, if PRESEC won the competition

Many have commended the actor for his token and honouring his promise and called him a man of integrity

Renowned Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, in a video, presented a congratulatory gift to the management of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Accra. This gesture followed PRESEC's remarkable eighth victory in the National Science and Maths Quiz.

John Dumelo made a promise during the competition, pledging to walk backwards, barefoot, from Ayawaso West Wuogon to PRESEC if the school emerged victorious in the NSMQ. The actor kept his promise and embarked on the journey, symbolising his dedication to honour his promise.

After fulfilling his promise, John Dumelo took the opportunity to congratulate the school with the presentation of eight crates of eggs from his own farm. The actor, who is also a farmer, expressed his pride in the school's achievement and admiration for the students' hard work throughout the competition.

The school's management was deeply appreciative of Dumelo's gesture. The eight crates of eggs symbolised their eighth NSMQ win.

PRESEC celebrate win with a Benz

In a related story, a customised Mercedes Benz with the license plate "PRESEC-8-23" was spotted on the campus of PRESEC, celebrating their eighth National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title win.

The arrival of the luxury car, symbolising the school's historic victory, filled the students with excitement and pride.

PRESEC clinched the NSMQ trophy with an impressive 40 points, surpassing Achimota School and Opoku Ware School, who scored 28 and 23 points, respectively.

