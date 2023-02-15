Yaa Jackson, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about the challenges of a relationship and how she handles infidelity

The beautiful actress said she would never pry into her partner's phone because it was unnecessary and breeds mistrust

Many folks who watched Yaa Jackson's interview with Zionfelix were impressed with the level of maturity she exhibited

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Ghanaian actress and musician Yaa Jackson has made a bold statement about her attitude towards relationships in an exclusive interview with blogger Zionfelix.

Yaa Jackson Says She Would Never Go Through Her Partner's Phone Photo Source: Yaa Jackson

Source: Facebook

The Kumawood star opened up about her take on trust and privacy in a relationship, stating that she would never look through her partner's phone because it was unnecessary.

The actress, who has gained widespread popularity for her captivating performances on movie sets, revealed that her relationship philosophy is quite simple. According to her, as long as her partner is not beating or disrespecting her, she does not care what he does behind her back.

I don't care about what my guy does behind my back as long as he is not abusing me or disrespecting me. Checking his phone is not important to me, and it's not a priority in my relationship, she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Yaa Jackson's bold stance on relationships has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with many people applauding her for being confident and secure in herself. At the same time, others have criticized her for being too naive and trusting.

Yaa Jackson pointed out that trust is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. She mentioned that it was vital for her to cultivate trust and openness in her relationship rather than succumbing to jealousy and suspicion.

In the interview, Yaa Jackson also discussed her career as a musician and actress, revealing that she has big plans for the future.

Yaa Jackson Sparks Reactions

MavisOheneTumffour said:

Hrrr Yaa you are very matured wow deep thinking

Emelia Witty commented:

And even if he is, does that concern them,so far as he is getting money nah your matter

Abubro Kosuah wrote:

The girl has really grown Paa she now matured according to her explanation keep it up my dear

Yaa Jackson Opens Up About Her Pregnancy, Says She Found Out Too Late

In a related story, Yaa Jackson shared her pregnancy story in a recent interview with well-known Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

She revealed that she discovered the pregnancy late and wished she had been conscious of her sexual health.

She added that her belly did not protrude until her seventh month carrying her admirable little boy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh