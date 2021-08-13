Yvonne Nelson has surprised many people with the revelation that she owns the best pre-school in Ghana

She is the proud owner of Just Like Mama Pre-school located at East Legon Hills in Accra

The actress listed other businesses she proudly owns

This was in response to a lady who claimed that since Yvonne gave birth, she has lost herself completey

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed that she owns the best pre-school in Ghana, and not many people know.

Nelson says Just Like Mama pre-school, located at East Legon Hills, is currently the best in Ghana and she has been running this on the quiet.

The actress made this revelation in response to a fan who wrote that Yvonne has lost herself after giving birth.

She retorted and listed her many businesses, including a pleasure island, and production house, and the school.

The actress added that she has not lost herself but becomes of herself when she is around the right people.

