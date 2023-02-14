'Baby Mama' crooner Yaa Jackson shared her pregnancy story in a recent interview with well-known Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix

She revealed that she found out about the pregnancy late and wished she had been conscious of her sexual health

She added that her belly did not protrude up until her seventh month of carrying her admirable little boy

Versatile Ghanaian actress and singer Yaa Jackson Konadu has opened up about her pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix.

Yaa Jackson and her adorable baby. Photo Source: @yaajackson4

In the interview, she revealed that she got to know she was with a child during her fifth month.

She stated that at that time, it was too late for her to make any decision on whether to keep it or get rid of it.

She hinted that she was not ready to start a family and that if she had found out sooner than later, she would have been able to make a good decision for herself.

She added that if she had been conscious of her sexual health and used protection, she would not have gotten pregnant.

Detailing how she found out she was pregnant, she stated that there was a period where she lost her appetite and got weak.

Watch the full interview of Yaa Jackson on Zionfelix TV below.

She visited the hospital when she experienced these symptoms and was told she was five months pregnant.

The new mother further explained that she could never abort an innocent child, hinting that she would not want to harm it.

She added that she has been with her baby daddy for almost two years, and they have been friends since 2016.

Sharing more details about her pregnancy, Yaa Jackson noted that she performed at events up until her seventh month until her belly began to protrude.

