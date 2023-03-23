Hajia Bintu got folks drooling after she dropped a sweet dance video she did by the roadside

The TikTok star wiggled her waist and shook her body in a tiny jeans shorts, which exposed her heavy thighs

Many folks were mesmerised by Hajia Bintu's beauty and figure as they admired her dance moves

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu has caused massive traffic on social media once again. The curvaceous beauty has sent social media into a frenzy after dropping a sweet dance video that has got folks drooling.

Hajia Bintu wears tiny shorts; dances by the roadside Photo Source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

In the video, which was shot by the roadside, the gorgeous Hajia Bintu wiggled her waist and shook her body in a tiny pair of jeans shorts that left little to the imagination. The shorts exposed her heavy thighs, which had many fans mesmerised and begging for more.

Hajia Bintu's dance moves were nothing short of impressive as she effortlessly swayed her hips to the beat of the music. Her infectious energy and alluring charm had the eyes of many fans glued on her; some were even left speechless.

The adorable video quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views and shares across various social media platforms. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments and praises, with many expressing admiration for Hajia Bintu's beauty and figure.

Hajia Bintu Causes Massive Stir

ohemaadebbie538 wrote:

Dear pls wat dark spot on ur thigh

user3909374283367 said:

Ei who else is seeing the thing on her thighs?

Olamide_048 commented:

Merrrrrn Bintu u are more than beautiful

Be smiling like that said:

Girl I was just watching your pretty face oo I swear not your moves

Cillawrote:

Eii Hajia u are carrying things oo

Source: YEN.com.gh