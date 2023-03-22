Celebrated young Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, who now lives abroad, in a new video, was spotted chilling by the countryside

The young lady wore a comfy sweater as she did a fun TikTok video in the lush green environment

The young lady looked all grown in her afro hairdo and got folks admiring her beauty and her environment

Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch was spotted in a new TikTok video chilling in the countryside. The young disc jockey, who has gained global recognition for her incredible talent, was seen sporting a comfy sweater and dancing to the rhythm of the music in a lush green environment.

The video, which has been making waves on social media, has garnered much attention from fans and followers alike, with many admiring her beauty and marvelling at how much she had grown. DJ Switch looked like an adult in her afro hairdo. Some also admired her environment and asked her not to return to Ghana.

Why DJ Switch Is Loved

Born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, DJ Switch became famous in 2017 when she won TV3's Talented Kidz show. Since then, she has performed on some of the world's biggest stages, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers event in New York City and the World Bank's African Society Symposium in Washington, D.C.

DJ Switch's incredible success has made her a role model for young people everywhere, and she has used her platform to inspire and motivate others.

Her latest video, which showcases her love for nature and appreciation for the simple things in life, has made folks love her even more.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Dj Switch

Akosua Royale ❣️ wrote:

you resemble asantewa paa oo, or I'm I the only seeing this resemblance?

Akosua love commented:

why does the sky in Abrokyire looks different from the one in Ghana ,Amaa me yale Dont come back to Ghana dear

Joshua Odeneho scientist said:

eii this girl has grown paa o

Peter Nero wrote:

See white man's land ei awurade. Make sure you don't return to Ghana oo

In a similar story, 2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch has popped up with new beautiful photos from the United States.

The photos show the all-grown DJ Switch rocking a pair of shorts while posing with swag.

The young superstar's photos have garnered many reactions from her admirers on social media.

