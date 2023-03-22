Messages of solidarity keep pouring in for the widow of the late Newcastle winger, Christian Atsu

This comes after Marie-Claire Rupio was spotted in a video displaying her dance moves

Netizens who watched the video encouraged the young lady to remain strong, adding that she will soon return to what she loves doing best

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An old video of Marie-Claire Rupio, the widow of the late Christian Atsu, showing her professional dance skills has got many people emotional.

The 24-second video showed the mother of three, known to be a dancer delivering some slick krump moves as she danced in sync to an RnB tune.

Widow of the late Christian Atsu's wife dancing in a video Photo credit:@naya_tv_online/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video was made as she joined the viral online dance challenge dubbed the sugar rush ride

The video captioned “this is Christian Atsu's wife, my condolences to her” had raked in over 20,000 like and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians react to the dance video of Christian Atsu's wife dancing

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed their deepest condolences to the young mother, whereas others consoled her, saying she will soon get back to doing what she loves.

Maame Sarfoa:

hmmm until when will she be able to dance like this again it may take years but all will be well.

user1408592260094:

Wow....and now all her happiness is gone. Be strong sister

Velareal Charity:

I heard she is a dancer

ČHÏ_żžÿ:

She really got moves I like that

user2340548495001:

i love you my dear be strong okay

Old video of Christian Atsu singing Jama

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a video of late Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu, singing jama tunes has left many feeling nostalgic.

The footage showed Atsu singing and dancing to Jama tunes alongside his close friend Mubarak Wakaso, Kevin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan and other teammates at the Black Stars camp in 2014.

The video has become a source of both grief and joy for many Ghanaians as they expressed how much they missed Atsu and the old Black Stars squad.

Atsu was found dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after falling victim to an earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh