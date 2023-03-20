TikTok star Hajia Bintu, dressed like an Asante goddess in a video as she showed off her Kete dance moves

The pretty lady looked like royalty as she had several gold ornaments on her head, neck and arms

Bintu also had on a traditional white cloth with a blue one tied around her waist, making her look even more gorgeous

Famous TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has once again set tongues wagging with her latest video, in which she channelled the regal spirit of an Asante goddess. The curvaceous influencer showed off her impressive Kete dance moves while dressed in an outfit fit for a queen.

In the video, which has already garnered thousands of views, Bintu looked nothing short of stunning as she sported an array of gold ornaments on her head, neck and arms. The traditional accessories, synonymous with the Asante culture, perfectly complemented her striking features and drew attention to her captivating dance moves.

But it was not just the jewellery that caught the attention of fans. Bintu was also dressed in a traditional white cloth, accentuated with a blue one tied around her waist, adding to her already striking presence. Her outfit, which oozed elegance and class, made her look like a true African goddess.

Bintu's elegant Kete dance moves were on point, as she effortlessly swayed to the beat of the traditional music. Her graceful movements and infectious energy were a sight to behold; fans could not help but praise her for her impressive dance skills.

Bintu has become one of the most popular influencers on TikTok, gaining millions of followers in a short period of time. Her stunning looks, infectious personality and undeniable talent have made her a force to be reckoned with.

