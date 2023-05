Famous American rapper Drake has stirred the emotions of Nigerians with a disclosure about his ancestry that he shared online

A screenshot shared by the famous rapper on his Insta-story revealed that he is 30% Nigerian

Drake, in excitement, captioned his post asking if the result meant he iswere finally a Nigerian

Internationally famous Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, has sparked reactions online with a recent revelation about his ancestry.

The rapper shared a clip on his Insta-story that had tickled the fancy of many of his Nigerian fans when he revealed that the DNA ancestry tests his father recently took showed that he was 30% Nigerian.

Canadian rapper Drake trends online after revealing that a recent DNA test shows he is 30% Nigerian. Photo credit: @champagnepapi/@therealdennisg

Drake noted that his dad, Dennis Graham, had sent him a screenshot of his DNA test that showed they were more Nigerian than any other race or tribe in the world.

The excited rapper reacted to the news by sharing it on his Insta-story, asking if he could finally call himself a Naija man.

See Drake's post revealing he is 30% Nigerian below:

See how netizens reacted to Drake's revelation about being 30% Nigerian

@tsodine_group:

"Just like Small Doctor, Dr Sid, there comes Dr Akene short form “Drake”. He is from Anambra. But you for really come from Nigeria, by now you and Flavor for de drag who be the best artist in Igbo land."

@iam_ojay_igwe:

"Drake Nwanne m, no wonder I keep seeing him in my dream Chai my brother come back home, we don share land finish but I fit cut my own for you. Nwoke oma."

@obaksolo:

"Person wey him Uncles still dey live for Ikorodu."

@therayztv:

"You mean Nnamdi Drake Nwachukwu."

@o___folake:

"Is the way he spelled NAIJA for me..real son of the soil."

@30bgnurse:

"His DNA spread wings all over the world his ancestors were very busy."

@ifymelo_:

"American musicians and like Nigeria sha..Even us wey come from the country gan gan we no like am reach them."

@enicryptoexchange:

"Ehnhen… I dey always talk am say he is the great grandson of Baba Kazeem that married Iya Chukwudi."

@abigail_dinsey:

"Yesooo from Ibadan. I know some of his family members."

@omojiatecovenant:

"I too dey suspect cause the guy too like betting, Nigerians and betting ehnn."

