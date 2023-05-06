A Nigerian lady attracted attention when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the inauguration of King Charles III

The lady, Eva Omaghomi, was dressed in a traditional Yoruba attire with gele to match, and she stood out from the rest

Social media users are praising Eve for representing the Nigerian culture at the coronation, which took place on May 6

A Nigerian lady had gone viral because of how she dressed when she attended the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The lady arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a beautifully tailored Yoruba traditional attire with gele to match.

The lady stood out because of her Nigerian dress. Photo credit: AFP/Paul ELLIS.

Her dress sense immediately set her apart from the crowd of enthusiasts who were present to honour the royals.

Nigerian lady stands out at King Charles's coronation

The lady, Eva Omaghomi, who is an appointee of the king, looked splendid in her native attire when she arrived at the coronation, which took place on May 6.

On social media, Nigerians praise Eva for her fantastic dress sense and for representing the Nigerian culture. Eva's photos, taken by AFP's Paul Ellis, were posted on Instagram by Channels Television.

See the photos below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@urenmanaturals said:

"She looks AMAZING and REGAL!!!"

@likavogue commented:

"She looks gorgeous. The African style is so regal!"

@jennyfromdblocc said:

"And she stands out!"

@bindeys_effect said:

"She represented us well."

@andersonainsta commented:

"All you see here are properly covered guests. Men and women of substance."

@d_nugos said:

"Nigeria or nothing. Outstanding and different....... All these designers their eyes go don open."

@thatpetitewoman said:

"She is in a Nigerian...them no tell am sey because u no be English u can't be this..you can't be that...but a Nigerian in Nigeria was denied the chance to rule as governor of Lagos just because they claimed he couldn't communicate in Yoruba n lots of stupid excuses."

