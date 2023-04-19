Ghanaian filmmaker Mantse Aryeequaye has called out hiplife artiste Obrafour over the ownership of the "Killer Cut" sound

According to the co-director of Accra [Dot] Alt, he owns the intellectual property right of the sampled sound in Drake's Calling My Name song, which was released on June 17 2022

Earlier, news broke that Obrafour had sued the Canadian singer for $10m over his alleged copyright infringement of the "Killer Cut" sound

Ghanaian filmmaker Mantse Aryeequaye has disputed hiplife legend Obrafour's claim that he is the copyright owner of the "Killer Cut" sound in the rapper's song Oye Ohene, which was sampled by US-based Canadian rapper, Drake.

Mantse Aryeequaye took to his official Twitter page, @Accradotatl, to address the copyright infringement dispute between Obrafour and Drake, which is playing out in a US court.

In June 2022, Drake released his song Calling My Name featuring the famous 'Killer Cut' sound, which was first featured in Obrafour's 2003 song Oye Ohene.

The development prompted Obrafour to file a $10 million lawsuit against Drake, claiming that the Canadian rapper had infringed on his copyright.

But not long after the news broke on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Manste took to Twitter to assert his right to the sampled song, describing it as his intellectual property.

"Hello @Drake, the intellectual property more specifically the 'KILLER CUT’ sound which was sampled in your song "Calling My Name" belongs to me Mantse Aryeequaye and not to @IamObrafuo," he wrote.

The filmmaker, who tagged Drake in his tweets, noted that although Obrafour was an interested party in the lawsuit, he did not own the right to the sampled sound and could not independently demand compensation for its use.

Mantse went on to warn Obrafour to tell the truth about the matter otherwise, he would expose the Ghanaian hiplife legend. He added that Obrafour had refused to respond to him since he reached out to him following Drake's release of the song.

Hi, Mike @iamobrafour. I'm disappointed in your actions. It would be good to tell the public the truth about this matter, or I will be forced to lay out how you've never paid a dime for any of my works on your songs over the last 20yrs, he said.

He further urged the superstar rapper to contact his lawyer and make arrangements to engage with him [Mantse] as the rightful owner of the "killer cut" sound.

Watch video of Drake's Calling My Name song below:

Obrafour sues Drake for $10 million over "Killer Cut" copyright infringement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Obrafour's $10m lawsuit against Drake for sampling a part of his song without his permission.

Obrafour argued in the lawsuit that Drake initially reached out for his consent but published the song in June 2022 without his confirmation.

The information was captured in an official United States District Court Southern District Of New York document.

