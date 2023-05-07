Celebrated rapper Medikal turned heads online with his exceptional performance at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

Arriving in a plush black car, he performed some of his newly released smashing hit songs

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to commend his stagecraft, while others compared his outfit to that of Kanye West

Ghanaian rapper Medikal stole the show at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with his grand entrance.

Medikal's grande entrance at the VGMAs

The Stubborn Academy leader arrived in a black plush Yango-branded car with his face covered with a black star-studded mask.

He was captured rocking a black suit and black trousers. To spec up his look, he wore opera gloves on both hands.

He performed his recent smashing hit songs which thrilled guests present as they danced and sang along.

Medikal's performance started from addressing fans outside and later on, the cameras followed him inside onto the stage to continue his performance.

Below is a video of Medikal's grand entrance at the VGMAs.

Ghanaians applaud Medikal's stagecraft

Many Ghanaians commended Medikal's stagecraft, while others compared him to controversial American rapper Kanye West looking at the outfit he wore.

See selected comments on social media:

@AugustRemedy said:

Best performance for the night so far

@GabrielKyereme stated:

He’s feeling like he be Kanye west smh ‍♂️

@yawsleeks commented:

Like them for add the working mic to the mics on the stand. And after he starts rapping then he removes it and walk with it ..

@IbrahGh4 said:

You people no tell am say he chop clean sheet ☺️

@IamPoofWan commented:

@Amgmedikalmdk 6 foot Soldier, Adidas Mafia ,Bad Boy Compozer..

