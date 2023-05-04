Video Of Yolo Star Aaron Adatsi Rapping Amuses Many Ghanaian Fans
- Yolo star Aaron Adatsi has revealed that he has added music to his acting portfolio as he released a new song
- During an interview on 3FM Drive, the actor who is better known as Lesron freestyled on the show and this amused the host Giovani Caleb and his cohosts
- Many people were impressed with his rapping prowess as they applauded him in the comment section
Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi has proven that he is a versatile personality as he was captured freestyling a rap song.
The actor whose stage name is Lesron was on 3FM Drive to promote his newly released single.
Lesron freestyle on 3FM Drvie
In a video shared on the Instagram page of TV3, the talented rapper was tasked to freestyle a song which he executed perfectly.
His rhymes were spot on such that the host of the show Giovani Caleb and his other cohosts were amazed.
They cheered him on and made sounds in disbelief as they saw Lesron spit bars after bars through the mic.
Pleased with his first rap, Giovani requested that he do another one, and this shut down the show.
Below is a video of Aaron Adatsi rapping.
Ghanaians react to the rap prowess of Aaron Adatsi better known as Lesron
Many people were unaware that Lesron was a rapper, and neither did they know he was into music.
However, they applauded him in the comment section as they loved the bars he dropped on the mic.
rinothesinger said:
Lolx Dope bars!
bra_dubai stated:
He’s soo good
charis7983 said:
Yy he won do music…the series money no dey reach am
sexy_madam_mok stated:
Aaron can rap like this
Yaw Tog rocks permed hair and hoop earrings in new photo, Ghanaians share mixed reactions: "Ei, na what be this"
iambrahlyrix said:
Bars!!!!!!
akolgogilchrist stated:
Guy man full of talent
adorbledavid said:
efo well done oooooo
moroyussif stated:
Chairman with the bars and flex @iamaaronadatsi
kumiroartistry commented:
Wei American rapper ooo @meekmill
Nadia Buari drops wedding photos from merry Men 3
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari took over the internet with wedding photos from a scene on Merry men 3.
In the photos she shared she was tying the knot with Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah in a plush ceremony.
Many people talked about how gorgeous Nadia Buari looked as a bride as they had wished it was real and not for a movie.
Source: YEN.com.gh