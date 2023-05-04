Yolo star Aaron Adatsi has revealed that he has added music to his acting portfolio as he released a new song

During an interview on 3FM Drive, the actor who is better known as Lesron freestyled on the show and this amused the host Giovani Caleb and his cohosts

Many people were impressed with his rapping prowess as they applauded him in the comment section

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi has proven that he is a versatile personality as he was captured freestyling a rap song.

The actor whose stage name is Lesron was on 3FM Drive to promote his newly released single.

Yolo Star Aaron Adatsi raps on 3FM Drive. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana @iamaaronadatsi

Source: Instagram

Lesron freestyle on 3FM Drvie

In a video shared on the Instagram page of TV3, the talented rapper was tasked to freestyle a song which he executed perfectly.

His rhymes were spot on such that the host of the show Giovani Caleb and his other cohosts were amazed.

They cheered him on and made sounds in disbelief as they saw Lesron spit bars after bars through the mic.

Pleased with his first rap, Giovani requested that he do another one, and this shut down the show.

Below is a video of Aaron Adatsi rapping.

Ghanaians react to the rap prowess of Aaron Adatsi better known as Lesron

Many people were unaware that Lesron was a rapper, and neither did they know he was into music.

However, they applauded him in the comment section as they loved the bars he dropped on the mic.

rinothesinger said:

Lolx Dope bars!

bra_dubai stated:

He’s soo good

charis7983 said:

Yy he won do music…the series money no dey reach am

sexy_madam_mok stated:

Aaron can rap like this

iambrahlyrix said:

Bars!!!!!!

akolgogilchrist stated:

Guy man full of talent

adorbledavid said:

efo well done oooooo

moroyussif stated:

Chairman with the bars and flex @iamaaronadatsi

kumiroartistry commented:

Wei American rapper ooo @meekmill

