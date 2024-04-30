Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has released a jaw-dropping photo on Instagram

Benedicta Gafah flaunted her expensive undergarments as she slayed in a stylish top and short skirt

Some social media users have commented on her flawless beauty and elegant hairstyle in the trending photo

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has caused a stir with her revealing outfit for her latest photoshoot.

The celebrity fashion model wore a long-sleeve sparkly mesh crop top styled with a black bra beneath.

Benedicta Gafah looks stunning in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah completed her look with Miuco women's faux feather A-line mini skirt as she modelled in black mules.

The serial entrepreneur accessorised her look with a beautiful silver necklace that matched her designer bag.

Benedicta Gafah always looked charming in an expensive frontal hairstyle and mild makeup and smiled for the cameras.

Check out the photo below;

Benedicta Gafah looks classy in a green dress

For this lovely photoshoot, Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Benedicta Gafah looked ravishing in a short long-sleeve and pink strappy heels.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's revealing outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mings_senghore stated:

You look absolutely stunning

iamdavidosei1 stated:

Goddess ❤️

Akyerebruwaagh stated:

The beautiful queen ❤️

Biggodphotos stated:

My handwriting

gabrieljesusprodigal stated:

Lovely ❤️

Musahdickoh stated:

Very true ❤️❤️

ann_owusu10 stated:

So much beauty

roygeneralmadcap stated:

Oh Yes, that's my principle ✌

baldeh2845 stated:

Awww really charming and gorgeous that's top notch beauty @empress_dictabee.

osikani_dhestry stated:

Beautiful

acquah_17 stated:

Five star stunner ⭐️⭐

ann_owusu10 stated:

So much beauty

lil_sarkcess stated:

Woman’s queen ❤️

Jonathatwum stated:

Sparkling ✨

misshildakay_ stated:

Always eating them up

msb_collections03 stated:

wow luvly outfit

nana1_lincoln stated:

Empress one ❤️❤️

nana1_lincoln stated:

I love you wati❤️❤️

Benedicta Gafah Flaunts Her Thighs In A Black Revealing Outfit Styled With Pearly Jewellery Set

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Benedicta Gafah, who looked fierce in provocative attire. The diligent businesswoman has posted pictures of her inventory from her opulent Accra boutique.

Several social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's sophisticated attire and hairdo.

Source: YEN.com.gh