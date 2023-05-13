Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, claims gospel singer Piesie Esther's Wayε Me Yie music video plagiarized Shatta Wale's "Gringo"

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has accused gospel singer Piesie Esther of plagiarism in her music video for "Wayε Me Yie". The controversial Bullhaus CEO claimed that the video's concept was lifted from Shatta Wale's hit song "Gringo".

Bullgod compares Wayε Me Yie & Gringo Photo Source: Shatta Wale, Piesie Esther

Source: Youtube

Speaking on TV3's New Day show with host Berla Mundi, Bullgod addressed Piesie Esther's recent claim that she should have won Best Video at the just-ended VGMA. The gospel singer had expressed disappointment after losing out on the coveted award to Black Sherif.

However, Bullgod's claims have sparked reactions from music lovers, who are in agreement with him. Many fans have taken to social media to express their opinion on the issue, stating that the video's concept was not original.

The "Gringo" music video, which was released in 2018, was widely praised for its cinematic quality and innovative storytelling. The video was inspired by Western movies and featured Shatta Wale playing the role of a cowboy.

On the other hand, Piesie Esther's "Wayε Me Yie" music video, which was released in 2022, depicts the gospel singer as a maid in the colonial era, being whipped by colonial masters and later rising to be a princess. The video has been viewed over 3 million times on YouTube.

Bullgod causes stir on social media

abenah_dbee wrote:

I don’t think it’s from gringoit’s rather kuami Eugene obiaato

cruuuuucial_updates commented:

There is some obiato of kuami Eugene in there tooo.. anaa mebodam

miss_emefaraymond reacted:

If Piesie took her video concert from Gingo then Bull and Shatta took all their Gingo concept from RANGO

