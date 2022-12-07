Jackie Appiah celebrated her birthday on Monday and visited her hometown to celebrate her big day

The beautiful actress wore Kente cloth at her birthday ceremony and showed off her Kete dance moves

Some people were in love with Jackie's style and her dance moves, but others were not and found her efforts funny as they felt she did not do the Kete dance to perfection

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah dazzled folks at her birthday celebration with some interesting Kete dance moves.

The beautiful actress turned 39 on Monday, 5th December 2022, and visited her hometown Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region.

The actress made some donations to honour her people. She donated a 10-unit toilet facility, a borehole and other goodies.

After the donations were made, Jackie had fun and tried to do the popular traditional Kete dance. The people of Ejisu Abankro were excited by Jackie's dance and sprayed her with cash.

The pretty actress did her best to pull off the dance as much as possible. She wore a bright Kente cloth and matched it with a pair of sneakers which stirred debate amongst netizens as they argued among themselves on whether Kente could be worn with sneakers.

Jackie Appiah's Kete Dance And Outfit Causes Stir

user528966335309 said:

Does jackie understand the dance so far

oliviaampofo1 was confused:

How can u wear sneakers and Kente ? Haa

Q.Nadia also commented:

The kente cloth was given to her that moment and you expect her to go to the market that moment to get ahenema slippers??

AYA also commented on the outfit:

If it was to be Asantewaa the whole world would have heard it. Anyway she looks good in it.

user33461841217197 also wrote:

is the shaking of her head for me piaaaaaawwwwwww

Jackie Appiah: Pretty Actress' Mother Slays In Beautiful Kente Dress, Enters V8 In Video

In other stories, Jackie Appiah celebrated her birthday on 5th December 2022 and invited her family to celebrate with her.

In a video, Jackie Appiah's pretty mother showed that she was as fashionable as her daughter as she slayed in a beautiful Kente dress.

Many folks had not chanced upon the actress' mother before and were stunned after seeing how beautiful she was.

