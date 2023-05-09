Ghanaian gospel act Piesie Esther received a nomination for this year's VGMA Artiste of the Year, but some did not think she deserved it

Although she did not win, many laughed at her hopes of possibly winning the award with her hit song, 'Wayε Me Yie'

Piesie Esther says she doesn't understand why others could take the ultimate prize with one song but not her

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther enjoyed an excellent musical year when her song, 'Wayε Me Yie', became a national favourite.

Subsequently, she received a spot in the Artiste of the Year category at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

But many felt that her nomination needed to be revised because she just had one song in the year under review.

Speaking to TV3, Piesie Esther revealed that other musicians had gotten the most coveted award with only one song. So why not her?

Some have happened before. Sister Diana won with the same song. Joe Mettle also won with the same one song. I have even heard that Sarkodie has used one song to win before, and Stonebwoy has used one song to win. So I don't know why they are saying that I cannot use one song to win.

Piesie Esther also told Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee that she had no problem with losing to Black Sherif. She added that the fast-rising musician had worked hard and deserved the award. But people should stop downplaying her effort.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Piesie Esther defending her one song can win an award statement

Many encouraged the gospel act to keep pushing on, while others questioned if she was only for the awards.

Kaf Kaf Nart said:

Forget about them.... when it's your time it will surely happen.

Joseph Assan Donkoh wrote:

Forget about those who are saying that ...just focus on your good works and you are going to win it one day.

Maranatha Gyabeng Stephen commented:

Is she in to praise God or for an award? This our generation....hmmm.

Piesie Esther reveals possible collaboration with Black Sherif in the future

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Piesie Esther's wish to collaborate with Blacko on a song.

She said this as she congratulated him for winning the Artiste of the Year Award at VGMA 24.

Piesiewas also nominated in the category but sadly lost to the 'Kweku The Traveller' hitmaker.

