Inaki Williams received a unique visitor in the Black Stars camp in the person of his mother, María Arthuer

Inaki's mother arrived at the Black Stars camp just hours before the team's AFCON 2023 qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR)

A video has popped up showing an excited Inaki sitting down and having a chat with his mother

Inaki Williams' mother, María Arthuer, has visited her son in camp ahead of the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 qualifier on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The Black Stars will play the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday evening.

Hours before the game, Inaki's mother arrived at Lancaster (former Golden Tulip) Hotel, where the team is based, to see her son.

Inaki Williams has had his morale boosted by the visit of his mother to the Black Stars camp Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Inaki Williams excited to see his mother in Black Stars camp

In a video shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Inaki's mother is seen in the company of other family members.

The Atletico Bilbao forward ushered his mother to the sitting area, where they both sat to converse.

From all indications, the 29-year-old striker was excited to see his mother, which showed on his face as he smiled and made a thumbs-up sign to someone hyping him in the background.

Watch the video below:

Inaki Williams, Coach Chris Hughton, others join Black Stars jama session

Meanwhile, the visit of Inaki's mother is not the only memorable thing during his time in camp.

The Spain-born forward had fun as he and others joined the Black Stars jama session after training on Wednesday.

A video showed him, Coach Chris Hughton, Alexander Djiku, and other Europe-born players clapping even though they could sing most songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh