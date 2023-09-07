The Black Stars have had their last training session ahead of the AFCON 2023 qualifier with the Central African Republic (CAR)

The team ended the training with a powerful jama (singing and dancing) moment before leaving for their hotel

Coach Chris Hughton, Inaki Williams, Alexander Djiku, and other European-born players also joined in the session

The Black Stars will play the Central African Republic (CAR) in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier in Kumasi on Thursday, September 7.

The team wound up their preparations for the game with their final training session at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After the training, the players and technical team had fun with a hot jama session in which they sang praises to God.

In a video shared on the team's official Instagram page, the players and the technical team stood in the middle of the pitch in a circle.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and captain Dede Ayew were leading the jama session. Ofori played an African castinet (known in local parlance as Frikyiwa) and raised the tunes with others joining in to sing. Alidu Seidu also played a frikyiwa while Joseph Aidoo played the drum.

Dede Ayew, West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus, and many others clapped their hands and sang along.

While some players and technical staff, including Coach Chris Hughton, Inaki Williams, Alexander Djiku, and others, could not sing some songs, they joined in the clapping.

Watch the video below:

Black Stars jama video stirs hilarious reactions

The video of the Black Stars singing and dancing session has sparked hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

ghanabaghost said:

Half of them are abrokyire kids.. they dont know the lyrics Ghana Black Stars bi eh d3

team__5o9 said:

Even Langabel kwraaa is not happy with the current state of our black stars so he does not want to be part. Nonsense. Uu di33 play byheart ball today. Uu go see da insults you go get

nana_rich_forever said:

All you know is Jama don't spoil my bet today oo I beg... I need win and over 1.5

1st_target said:

Joseph Aidoo....u go fit see say he be serious jama boy

mhan_speedoo_ said:

Jordan Ayew n senior man sem de3

Akrobeto visits Black Stars in Kumasi, Jordan Ayew's behaviour towards actor criticised

Meanwhile, Kumawood star Akrobeto visited the Black Stars during a training session ahead of their AFCON 2023.

The actor's appearance at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday excited many of the players.

Jordan Ayew looked nonchalant during the players' encounter with the actor, and has sparked reactions online.

