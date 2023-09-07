West United are wishing Mohammed Kudus an excellent performance for the Black Stars against the Central African Republic (CAR)

The English Premier League side shared a photo of Kudus with a good luck message hours before the AFCON 2023 qualifier

The post excited some of the club's followers with many also wishing Kudus to score in the game on Thursday night

English Premier League side West Ham United have sent a message to Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus ahead of Ghana's game

The Black Stars will play the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday evening in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier.

Kudus, who recently joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam, is a crucial player for the Black Stars, and his club knows.

West Ham United is wishing Mohammed Kudus well ahead of Ghana's game against CAR Photo source: @westham

Source: Instagram

West Ham wishes Kudus good luck in Ghana's game with CAR

In a post on West Ham's official Instagram page, the club wished Kudus the best of luck in his game against CAR.

Sharing photos of West Ham players on international duties, the page chose Kudus' photo in a Black Stars jersey as the first slide.

The caption for the photos of Kudus and the others read:

"Good luck to some of our International Hammers this evening ⚒️."

Fans react to West Ham's message to Kudus and others

The post shared by West Ham triggered excitement among fans who are also hoping for Kudus to do well in the game for Ghana.

big_syla_ said:

He's going to score today ❤️

terrynewman_ said:

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana ❤️

khakomuzikgh said:

Sizeless kudus Mohammed...Show Dem level now ⚽⚽⚽#Bhim

terry said:

Kudus Plays Football Today ❤️

bradnicksmith said:

Please please don’t get injured

