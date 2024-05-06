A video of a man's reaction to Afronita and Abigail's splendid performance at Britain's Got Talent is trending

The young man also singled out DWP and its co-founder for praise for the role played in moulding Afronita to be a good dancer

Many people who reacted to the video showered praises on Afronita and Abigail for their performance at the show

A young Ghanaian man has singled out the DWP Academy for praise over the strides that Afronita has recently made in her career as a dancer.

Taken to TikTok, the young man @quecyofficial_, while reacting to Afronita and her dance partner Abigail Dromo's performance, first praised the duo for their electrifying dance moves at Britain's Got Talent.

DWP gets credit for Afronita's rise Photo credit: @quables @bgt_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He then remarked that DWP Academy and Quables must be credited with helping shape Afronita into the dancer she is today.

"These dance moves all emanated from DWP, Quables, congrats, the fruit of your labour is manifesting, this is not by magic," he said in the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 87 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video praised Afronita and Abigail for how well they danced at the show.

Nana Akuah commented:

I had goosebumps while watching Ghana to the whole wiase.

Mercedes replied:

Ghana to whole wiase

Afia Beauty wrote:

They should have gone with you, u can dance tooo

call me Neefa added:

it was so beautiful

misspee72 added:

Enemies are saying it’s editing Nipa begye adie

Afronita and lookalike show nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita shared a video of her lookalike on Instagram.

The young CEO looked sporty in a pink t-shirt and black shorts styled with white Jordan sneakers.

Afronita's lookalike Centy Daniella turned heads in a black t-shirt and cargo pants.

Afronita rocked her natural hairstyle while showing off her bare face without makeup and smiled for the cameras.

The dancer and her student impressed fans with their beautiful dance routine in the viral video posted on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh