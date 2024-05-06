Afronita: Ghanaian Man Celebrates Quables Over Dancer Exploits At Britain Got Talent, Video Trends
- A video of a man's reaction to Afronita and Abigail's splendid performance at Britain's Got Talent is trending
- The young man also singled out DWP and its co-founder for praise for the role played in moulding Afronita to be a good dancer
- Many people who reacted to the video showered praises on Afronita and Abigail for their performance at the show
A young Ghanaian man has singled out the DWP Academy for praise over the strides that Afronita has recently made in her career as a dancer.
Taken to TikTok, the young man @quecyofficial_, while reacting to Afronita and her dance partner Abigail Dromo's performance, first praised the duo for their electrifying dance moves at Britain's Got Talent.
He then remarked that DWP Academy and Quables must be credited with helping shape Afronita into the dancer she is today.
"These dance moves all emanated from DWP, Quables, congrats, the fruit of your labour is manifesting, this is not by magic," he said in the video.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 87 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who commented on the video praised Afronita and Abigail for how well they danced at the show.
I had goosebumps while watching Ghana to the whole wiase.
Ghana to whole wiase
Afia Beauty wrote:
They should have gone with you, u can dance tooo
call me Neefa added:
it was so beautiful
misspee72 added:
Enemies are saying it’s editing Nipa begye adie
Afronita and lookalike show nice dance moves
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita shared a video of her lookalike on Instagram.
The young CEO looked sporty in a pink t-shirt and black shorts styled with white Jordan sneakers.
Afronita's lookalike Centy Daniella turned heads in a black t-shirt and cargo pants.
Afronita rocked her natural hairstyle while showing off her bare face without makeup and smiled for the cameras.
The dancer and her student impressed fans with their beautiful dance routine in the viral video posted on Instagram.
