Ghanaian TikTok sensation Asantewaa has relived her last moments with the late Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu

Mr Ibu passed on Saturday, March 2, after over a year of battling a deteriorating health condition

Asantewaa's tribute has stirred up her fans to follow her lead and eulogise the beloved Nigerian star

Nigerian actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, was pronounced dead on March 2 at a Nigerian hospital where he was receiving treatment for his ailing health

The thespian's had deteriorated since his diagnosis two years ago, leading to a recent leg amputation before his passing at age 62.

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has shared a tribute to the late Nigerian superstar, getting many of her fans to follow suit.

Asantewaa shares a moment Mr Ibu

News of Mr Ibu's failing health sent shockwaves throughout Africa, considering his vast influence in the continent's cinematic community.

The actor has appeared in over two hundred Nollywood films and worked with some of Ghana's top actors, including Agya Koo and Lil Win.

After his sad passing on March 2, Asantewaa took to social media to relish her last moment before the Nigerian actor's cardiac arrest.

Asantewaa's fans follow her lead

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Asantewaa's fans as they shared their tributes for Mr Ibu, saying, "We wish you never left."

abraham_gyampson said:

Awwww so is true hmmm rest well legend

mrjamesreinhold wrote:

This life. May his soul rest in peace. Left an indelible legacy.

kumah6002 noted:

Yes ooh we wish but who are we to question God

tanoe_yaaba commented:

This legend was part of the people who made our childhood so wonderful…rip ️

princeadnanibrahim added:

I am heart broken , this man made our childhood and adulthood a memorable one , he helped us forget our problems

Nigerian influencer blasts Mr Ibu's family after his passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on renowned Nigerian influencer Verydarkman's commentary on Mr Ibu's death.

The influencer disclosed that Mr Ibu's family members neglected him during his last days. He used Mr Ibu's sad tale to advise young men coming up to be cautious of polygamous relationships.

