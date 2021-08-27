Sarkodie's reign as Ghana's biggest artiste will continue for at least a decade

The assertion was made by New Media publisher, Ameyaw Debrah in an interview with YEN.com.gh

He said Sarkodie's creativity and fanbase helps him a lot

Renowned New Media publisher, Ameyaw Debrah, has predicted that Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, will still be relevant for at least ten more years.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw Debrah stated that the versatility of the 'Coachella' rapper places him on a pedestal that would ensure that he has a top-of-the-mind effect on stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry and around the world.

Sarkodie will still be relevant in ten-plus years - Ameyaw Debrah makes bold prediction. Photo source: @sarkodie, @ameyaw112

Source: Instagram

Debrah also added that SarkNation, Sarkodie's fan base adds to his ability to maintain the much-coveted staying relevant power.

"Being dynamic and creative is what makes him relevant whether he has a super hit song or not. He's gotten to the point where he's formed that strong support base that allows him to be who he is and not chase after hit songs after hit song," said Debrah.

"And I think that is what would make him, Sarkodie, even perhaps relevant 15 years from now. Quite frankly, even in America, we haven't seen one person emerge in one space and for over a decade has been relevant each year upon each year. In America which is perhaps the most developed music market, we can't say that about someone like that. And for Sarkodie to have done this in this space and done it so well, I think he deserves whatever accolades come for him."

