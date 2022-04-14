Who is Fella Makafui? Age, real name, baby, house, songs, husband

Fella Makafui is a popular Ghanaian entertainer whose contribution to the industry through her modelling and acting skills are well celebrated. She became famous after featuring in the Ghanaian TV series YOLO (You Only Live Once). She has since featured in other movies and worked with renowned personalities in the entertainment industry.

Fella Makafui is a popular Ghanaian entertainer. Photo: @fellamakafui

Source: Twitter

Apart from being a beautiful model and actress, Fella Makafui is also a controversial person. However, that has not stopped her from pursuing her dreams. Considering her humble background, she is also known for her charity work.

Profile summary

Full name: Fella Precious Makafui

Fella Precious Makafui Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 20th August 1995

20th August 1995 Age : 26 years old (as of 2022)

: 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Anfoega Akukome, Volta Region, Ghana

: Anfoega Akukome, Volta Region, Ghana Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 7"

: 5' 7" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds: 163

163 Weight in kilograms : 74

: 74 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair Colour: Black

Black Body measurement : 34-23-36

: 34-23-36 Marital status : Married

: Married Husband : Medikal

: Medikal Children : 1

: 1 University : University of Ghana

: University of Ghana Profession : Model, actress, and singer

: Model, actress, and singer Net worth : $500,000

: $500,000 Fella Makafui Instagram : @fellamakafui

: @fellamakafui Twitter: @fellamakafui_

Where is Fella Makafui from?

She is a native of Anfoega Akukome in the Volta Region of Ghana. She was born and raised there. Her mother raised her after her father reportedly abandoned them when she was young.

What is Fella Makafui’s real name?

The actress was born Fella Precious Makafui on 19th August 1995.

Fella started her professional career as a model before she considered acting and singing. Photo: @fellamakafui

Source: Twitter

How old is Fella Makafui?

She is 26 years old as of April 2022. She is a Leo.

Educational background

After finishing her primary education at Kabore School Complex, the actress had her secondary education at Kpando Senior High School.

Did Fella Makafui go to university? Yes. She enrolled at the University of Ghana. Speaking during an interview session with Giovani Caleb alongside her husband Medikal on TV3's Showbiz 360 entertainment show, she claimed that she studied Public Administration. But then, she did not disclose when she gained admission and left the institution.

Career

Fella started her professional career as a model. When she started acting, she landed a role in the Ghanaian TV series YOLO (You Only Live Once), which announced her in the nation's entertainment space. After the YOLO TV series, she landed another role in other movies, including Kanda River, Once Upon a Family, Swings, and Chaskele.

Her feature in Once Upon a Family granted her the opportunity of working with notable actors in the entertainment industry like Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson.

Besides her acting career, she is also an entrepreneur with a chain of businesses in the country. She is the owner of a drink and wines store, beauty line, clothing line, and Richhills Property. She also runs a foundation, Fella Makafui Foundation, through which she reaches out to the poor and needy, donating to Accra Psychiatric Hospital and a community centre in her hometown.

The actress is a brand influencer; she is the current brand ambassador of Castle Gate Estates. She also loves tattoos, just like her husband. In fact, Fella Makafui's tattoo could be seen on her arms.

Her efforts have been decorated with honorary titles. For instance, she was honoured with the Most Promising Actress from Ghana title at the City People Entertainment Award in 2016. In addition, she was awarded the best actress at UMB Ghana tertiary awards in 2018.

Fella Makafui's songs

As a multi-talented person, the actress has also released a few singles. They include:

Over

No Size

Omo Ada

Husband and baby

Makafui married rapper and singer Samuel Adu Frimpong, best known as Medikal on 7th March 2020. Interestingly, the couple met on Facebook, fell in love, and decided to tie the knot. Then, in September 2020, they welcomed their first child, Island Frimpong.

Makafui and her husband Medikal. Photo: @fellamakafui

Source: Twitter

Fella Makafui's baby's pictures and other family pictures are all on her social media pages.

Fella Makafui's house

In 2021, Medikal and Fella built a 4-bedroom bungalow with a customised swimming pool within five months for their child to celebrate her first birth date. The house reportedly has a pool customised with Island Frimpong's name.

Fella Makafui's fast facts

Who is Fella Makafui? Fella Makafui is a model, actress, and philanthropist. How old is Fela Makafui? She is 26 years old as of April 2022, she was born on 19th August 1995. Is Fella Makafui married? Yes, she is. Her husband is Ghanaian hip hop musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal. When did Fella Makafui get married? She married her husband on 7th March 2020. How old is Medikal now? He is 29 years old.; he was born on 4th April 1993. Which school did Fella Makafui go to? The actress had her primary school education at Kabore School Complex before proceeding to Kpando Senior High School for her secondary education. Then, she went to the University of Ghana.

The life of Fella Makafui is a real example of what one can achieve through hard work. The actress and entrepreneur rose through the ranks in the entertainment scene. Having started as a model for small businesses and events, she tried her hands at acting, which she did well before considering songwriting and singing.

