Endurance Grand has wrapped up her assignment in Berlin after flying abroad for the first time this year

The dancer's boss and colleagues took to social media to hail her international exploits

Endurance Grand has shared her thoughts online, having executed her first assignment abroad

On May 21, Quables, cofounder of the DWP Academy, shared positive remarks about Endurance Grand's exploits abroad.

The boss said he was proud of the young dancer after she successfully crowned her first assignment abroad as a tutor for this year's CDC festival in Berlin.

Endurance Grand has relished her journey to success, and her emotional post online has caught the attention of numerous fans.

Endurance Grand teaching a dance class in Berlin Photo source: Instagram/KapturePixels, Instagram/EnduranceGrand

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand speaks after her 1st stint abroad

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Endurance Grand shared her best moments from the CDC festival, where she ran double classes on the first and last days of the event, being one of only two dancers to coach multiple sessions at the festival this year.

Endurance Grand referenced her grass-to-grace story as she expressed her joy and gratitude to the DWP Academy for immensely supporting her career.

"From living without Purpose to finding My Purpose and Sharing it for the first time in Europe is another level of Gratitude and knowing that dreams do come true," Endurance Grand shared online.

In Endurance Grand and her boss's posts, the dancer may be on to several other activities abroad after her successful stint with the CDC Festival in Berlin.

Netizens react to Enduranc Grand's success in Europe

YEN.com.gh gathered d af ew comments from fans as they shared their excitement for Endurance Grand

yoofigreene said:

Good job

marinarskw remarked:

One of my dancer dreams came true and i feel blessed ❤️ during both of your workshops I never stopped smiling and laughing. Dancing with you brought so much joy to my heart that I almost cried because of happiness. Thank you for everything.❤️

enioluwaofficial wrote:

Go Endurance. Goooooo!!!

Endurance Grand pens emotional letter to Demzy Baye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand had posted a heartwarming video celebrating Demzy Baye's recent birthday.

The video captured numerous moments projecting the undying bond between Endurance Grand and her colleague.

Despite Endurance Grand clarifying that Demzy was only a colleague who introduced her to DWP Academy and played an instrumental role in her life, many fans suspect the two dancers are in a relationship.

