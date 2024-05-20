Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye have stirred up yet another frenzy about their dating rumours

This comes after Endurance Grand shared a new heartfelt video and message on her colleague's birthday

In the comments, there has been an outpour of messages from fans who adore the dancers and hope to see them together

Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand crashed fans' expectations when she emphasised in a recent interview that her bond with DWP Academy colleague Demzy Baye was merely platonic.

In the interview, she credited Demzy Baye for helping her begin her dance career transitioning from soccer.

The viral dancer's new post online celebrating Demzy Baye's birthday has sparked more conversation about their rumoured relationship.

Endurance Grand expresses her love for Demzy Baye

Endurance Grand, currently in Berlin for the first time, couldn't join Demzy Baye to celebrate his birthday.

On TikTok, she shared a video chronicling their journey to the DWP Academy and their status as two of the most sought-after Ghanaians.

Endurance Grand, expressing her heartfelt love and gratitude for Demzy said,

In my Next Life, I want it to be YOU. Cheers to the tears, the joy and the beautiful moment we’ve made and will keep making together. I LOVE YOU DEEPLY DERRICK. Forever and Always Babes.

Netizens react to Endurance Grand's new message

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they drooled over Endurance Grand's message to Demzy Baye.

Ohemaa_Kay said:

This what Demzy meant when he said he will forever be with the lady stood by him when he was at his lowest I love this bond

Ladys_Accessories commented:

Aww, so beautiful.This True & Real love will never die, Gods blessing is on u both. Nothing will ever break this divine bond. Happy bday Demzy Baye.u& Endurance are destined 4 a glorious destiny

Emerald noted:

I now understand why Demzy said: THIS CHEMISTRY WASNT BUILD IN A DAY

Endurance Grand mesmerises Berlin students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand had arrived in Berlin for her first international dance assignment abroad.

The dancer shared testimonials from her students who couldn't hide their admiration after their first session together at the CDC Dance Festival.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

