Endurance Grand shared a touching pre-fame throwback video of herself and fellow dancer Demzy Baye when they did not have much and added a heartwarming caption

The earlier part of the video showed the pair in a room which did not look too aesthetic as they danced happily, followed by current footage of them together

The video warmed the hearts of Endurance Grand's followers, who praised the pair for sticking by each other over the years

Popular DWP dancer Endurance Grand shared a touching throwback video that showed her journey with fellow dancer Demzy Baye.

Endurance Grand and Demzy Baye Photo Source: Endurance Grand

The video, which showed their humble beginnings, has warmed the hearts of fans and followers as they marvelled at their bond from pre-fame days.

The early part of the video showed the pair in a modest room, their surroundings lacking any aesthetic appeal as they danced with joy and passion. This footage was followed by recent clips of the duo, which showed a significant upgrade in their lifestyle and appearance. The pair are now successful dancers and proud members of the DWP dance academy.

Endurance Grand captioned the video saying:

In my Next Life, I want it to be YOU. Cheers to the tears, the joy and the beautiful moments we’ve made and will keep making together. I LOVE YOU DEEPLY DERRICK. Forever and Always Babes

Endurance and Demzy warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PALOMA ROSENBERG said:

This is giving from Grass to Grace i will stand by you till eternity

Emerald reacted:

I now understand why Demzy said: THIS CHEMISTRY WASNT BUILD IN A DAY

Perfectly imperfect said:

I imagine what they must have gone through together. The fights, the arguments and the days they both got tired of each other and still stayed

Afronita and high commissioner

In another story, a video of Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah paying a courtesy call to the British High Commissioner has popped up online.

The dancer, popularly known as Afronita, in the trending video, had a wonderful time at the residence of Harriet Thompson.

Netizens who saw the video were delighted as they took to the comment section to congratulate Afronita.

