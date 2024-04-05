Endurance Grand has opened up about how she got her stage name

The viral dancer credited her colleague, Demzy Baye, for suggesting the name

A video of her explaining how things changed significantly after her name change intrigued scores of her fans

Ghanaian viral dancer and staunch member of the DWP Academy, Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly known as Endurance Grand, has unveiled the mystery behind her stage name.

In an interview with TV3, the viral dance sensation recounted how she got the suffix Grand attached to her stage name.

Her explanation caught the attention of scores of fans, who shared their thoughts on how the dancer's name was meant to be.

Endurance Grand hails Demzy Baye

According to Endurance, her colleague Demzy Baye, who brought her into the DWP Academy, suggested that she add Grand to her name.

"My name was actually given to me by Demzy Baye. What I had on my profile before was Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo on Instagram. All thanks to Demzy. He helped with the name Grand. That's where Grand came from," the dancer confessed in her interview with TV3.

The dancer, who is on a mission to spread her strong influence through dance across the world, is currently one of the most followed personalities on social media.

She recently celebrated her eight million followers milestone on TikTok.

Fans react to the origin of Endurance Grand's name

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on how Endurance Grand's name came to be.

ayetty205 said:

Grand for a reason

antisocial_physco1 wrote:

Grandest grandkeep it up favyyy

blessfaith9 noted:

Where can one watch the full interview. I'm not from Ghana but east Africa. Asking kindly. I just discovered her last week from Rotimi's instagram and my goodness, she's truly gifted. Watched some few videos of her on YouTube, she's very strong and has come so far. Everytime I see her I have this hope in my heart to keep pushing. Endurance you'll go far. God bless you.

rashidatuabdullah added:

Biggest she

Endurance Grand to fly to Europe for the first time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand was expected to fly to Europe for the first time on a multi-day international assignment.

The viral dancer was announced by Europe's biggest dance festival, CDC, which celebrates Afro-diasporic culture and is scheduled to take place in Berlin from May 15 to May 20.

