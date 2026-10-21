Davido marked what would have been his son Ifeanyi Adeleke's seventh birthday on October 20, 2026, with an emotional tribute

The Afrobeats star shared a heartfelt message on an Instagram story, expressing how much he and wife, Chioma, still miss their little boy

Ifeanyi passed away on October 31, 2022, at age three after drowning in a swimming pool at the family's Lagos home

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Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has moved fans across the globe after honouring the posthumous birthday of his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, with a private and deeply personal tribute.

Davido celebrates his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke's 7th posthumous birthday with a touching tribute. Image credit: Davido

Source: Facebook

On October 20, 2026, Davido took to his Instagram story to mark what would have been Ifeanyi's seventh birthday. The young boy was born on October 20, 2019, and would have turned seven on that day.

In the post, the singer wrote: "LLI 🕊️ Happy birthday, son... me and mommy miss and love you! Keep flying high! ❤️"

The message, though brief, carried the full weight of a grief that never truly leaves. Davido's reference to himself and "mommy" — his wife, Chioma — painted a quiet picture of two parents holding on to the memory of a child taken far too soon.

Ifeanyi Adeleke's passing

Ifeanyi died on October 31, 2022, at the age of three, after drowning in a swimming pool at the family's residence in Lagos. He was less than two weeks away from his fourth birthday when he passed.

The tragedy shook Nigeria's entertainment industry to its core. Fellow musicians, celebrities, and fans united in grief, pouring out condolences for Davido and Chioma in the days that followed.

Four years on, this latest tribute is a testament to the bond that remains between parents and a child who is no longer physically present.

By marking Ifeanyi's birthday so openly, Davido continues to keep his son's memory alive in a way that resonates with anyone who has experienced profound loss.

The post has once again prompted an outpouring of emotion online, reminding followers that behind the music and the fame is a father still navigating the weight of grief, one birthday at a time.

The Facebook screenshot of Davido's message is below.

Fans react to Davido's tribute to son

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Davido celebrated his son's 7th posthumous birthday.

Mettee W Bestman wrote:

"Happy heavenly birthday, little Ifeanyi. Rest in power, Daddy and mommy love and miss you."

Imo indicated:

"Gone but not forgotten."

Emmy wrote:

"We miss you, Ifeanyi."

Davido praises Mahama's humility in dancing video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Davido’s reaction to a viral video of President John Dramani Mahama dancing during a church service in Accra.

The Nigerian star praised Mahama’s humility as social media users shared their own observations of the president worshipping alongside ordinary congregants.

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Source: YEN.com.gh