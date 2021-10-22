Actress Fella Makafui has visited her husband Medikal in police custody as he awaited to be arraigned before court.

Fella Makafui visited Medikal at the Accra Regional Police Command where Medikal was being processed for court.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui was spotted on her way to the police cells to see her husband.

From the photo, Fella did not look like her usual flamboyant self and looked worried. The outfit she wore even looked like pyjamas (night wear).

See the photo as sighted

