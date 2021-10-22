Fella Makafui has been spotted asking reporters to stop recording her husband Medikal

The actress was escorting her husband out of court after he was remanded for 5 days

Medikal was arrested on Thursday, October 21, 2021, for brandishing a weapon in his car

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, the wife of rapper Medikal has been spotted in a video asking media men to stop filming her husband who has been remanded into police custody.

Medikal, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen leaving court after a judge remanded him for 5 days to reappear and hear his case.

While leaving the courtroom, Medikal was flanked by many people including security personnel and members of the AMG group.

Fella Makafui and Medikal. Source: Instagram/Ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

After Medikal was shoved into a waiting police pick-up truck, Fella Makafui appeared on the scene and asked the reporters to stop filming.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"3y3, 3y3, 3dien?" to wit, "it's okay, it's okay, what is it?" - Fella was heard saying to the pressmen as she lifted her hands to signal them to stop recording.

She then went close to the police car to speak to someone and then requested for her duffle bag.

The YOLO actress placed the duffle bag in the pick-up truck as she appeared to be removing something for someone.

Medikal is currently facing the music after he was arrested for brandishing a gun in his car and posted a video of same on social media.

His lawyers tried to bail him immediately after the arrest but he was denied bail and made to appear in court today, Friday, October 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, outspoken dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known by the stage name Shatta Wale, has been spotted in an old video asking the IGP to arrest people.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen seated in what looked like his bedroom while making his submission.

According to him, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service should be up and doing and arrest some personalities in the entertainment industry.

Source: Yen News