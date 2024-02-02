Ghanaian vlogger Maame Ngege (Ng3g3) has started a campaign against unnecessary social media banters.

According to her, such banters, popularly referred to as 'beefs' online, did not add anything to the lives of people engaged in them.

Maame Ng3g3, a strong personality on Ghanaian social media, has been known to engage in such banter in the past. She has 'beefed' Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Agradaa, and a number of other notable names on social media.

But speaking in a recent live session, the London-based Ng3g3 indicated that she had put a stop to all social media banters because they were unproductive.

She admonished content creators and other social media users not to go on the tangent of fighting just to trend online.

"If you want to be a blogger, vlogger, or content creator, do not start with 'beefing'. Some of us were not fortunate to have experienced bloggers to advise us when we were starting. Some of the old ones we met rather used us to fight their battles.

She added that such fights could lead content creators into big troubles with the law or the people encouraging the 'beef' from behind-the-scenes will end up betraying them.

