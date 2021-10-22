Medikal has been remanded into prison custody for five days

AMG rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, has been remanded into prison custody for five days.

Medikal was remanded when he appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The award-winning was arrested on the evening of Thursday, October 21, 2021, and sent to the Accra Regional Police Command.

Medikal has been remanded for 5 days Photo source: @amgmedikal, @sweet_maame_adwoa

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, was arrested in connection with a video on social media in which he brandished a gun.

He was denied bail and moved from the Regional Police Command to an undisclosed police station to spend the night in custody.

As the day broke, Medikal was arraigned before the Circuit Court in Accra on the charge of unlawful display of arms and ammunition.

The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Fella Makafui visits Medikal in cells

Prior to his appearance, Fella Makafui visited Medikal at the Accra Regional Police Command where he was being processed for court.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui was spotted on her way to the police cells to see her husband.

From the photo, Fella did not look like her usual flamboyant self and looked worried. The outfit she wore even looked like pyjamas (night wear).

Fella and AMG crew go to court

Later, Fella was spotted in court to show support to her husband. Fella arrived in the company of other members of Medikal's AMG crew.

The YOLO actress was seen having a conversation with some lawyers who were set to defend the Omo Ada rapper.

