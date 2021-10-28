Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah's first daughter, Emmanuella Owusu Bemaph's photos have surfaced online

Emmanuella's photos popped up as friends and associates took to social media to celebrate her birthday

A number of social media users have been impressed and wished the young lady who turned a year older on October 26 well

Photos of Emmanuella, one of the children of Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Chapel, have popped up online.

Emmanuella, who is the first daughter of Owusu Bempah, turned a year older on Tuesday, Ocotber 26, 2021.

In celebration of her birthday, close friends and associates took to their social media pages to share photos and lovely messages.

One of the people wishing Owusu Bempah's daughter well was social media commentator Maame Ngege Broskoto.

Taking to her Instagram page, Maame Ngege shared a beautiful photo of Ella with the caption:

"On your birthday,may God warm your heart and lift your spirits. May He grant you peace not only on this very special day but also in every single day of your life. Wishing you a Glorious birthday sis. May God grant you your heart desire.#:BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER OF PROPHET ISAAC OWUSU-BEMPAH."

Another Instagram user, Official Bempah also shared photos of Ella in celebration of her birthday.

Reactions

Both posts have generated loads of reactions from social media users. Many of those who reacted have been impressed by Ella's looks and have wished her well.

fran79 described Ella as pretty:

"She's pretty ."

edna.bermaa said:

"Wow very beautiful lady."

boamaa was impresed:

"We never know or seen of his kids, bet they don’t live in GH! God bless her! She’s truly a beauty to behold ❤️."

naana_nkunim_bonsu said:

"She's so beautiful, have a blessed birthday❤❤."

obaapamaud said:

"Happy birthday beautiful may God bless your new age."

What does Owusu Bempah's daughter do?

As YEN.com.gh once reported, Emmanuella is an entrepreneur who has business interests in the fashion industry.

She owns a wig (hair) line and lash line. She also owns the Elle's Allure Studio at East Legon in Accra.

Ella celebrates dad on Fathers' Day

The young lady first made news headlines in 2020 as she joined others to celebrate her dad during the Fathers' Day celebrations in June.

In a video, Emmanuella was interviewed by one of the junior pastors of the church, Nana Adu Berchie, about how she reacted to criticisms of her dad.

