Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Networks intern, Mary Darkwah, has been called to the Ghana Bar at age 24

Her enrollment into the legal profession has earned her praise from many, including one of her bosses, Nana Aba Anamoah, who commended her online

Folks who took to the comments area of Nana Aba Anamoah's post on X were full of accolades for the young lawyer

At only 24, Mary Darkwah ESQ, an intern at Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Networks, has become a certified lawyer following her call to the Ghana Bar.

She was part of more than 1,000 enrolled lawyers during the 60th Ghana School of Law induction ceremony on Friday, October 20.

''GOD DID! Mary Darkwah ESQ,'' she announced with five inspiring pictures donning her gown on Instagram.

The young lady has received plaudits for her achievement from famous personalities, including Nana Aba Anamoah, the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM, who said:

''Congratulations to our 24-year-old newsroom intern. We are proud of you, Mary Darkwah Esq.''

Fans of Nana Aba Anamoah commend lawyer Mary Darkwah

Congratulations to Mary.

Congratulations to Mary.

Congratulations, Mary.

Congratulations, Mary.

Congratulations to her.

Congratulations to her.

@Richie_Amarh indicated:

The way rydee squad dey go into the law space dey make a wonder if the course no hard. Rydee di333 everybody dey do law ooo. Anyways, congratulations to her.

@DuahSuccess posted:

Congratulations and best wishes, Darkwah.

@KniiOdai35 asked:

Everyone is entering law school like they are partying there. What's is going on?

Ghanaian lady emerges best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during her call to the Bar

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Esi Amamoo emerged as the best student in Conveyancing and Drafting during the 60th Ghana School of Law induction.

In online photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Amamoo Esq rocked her induction gown and wig for the occasion. Her look did not include accessories.

Boys who wrote WASSCE exams in the same SHS become doctors

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends who wrote their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) together in Ghana have become medical doctors.

The duo attended and studied the same course in a Ghanaian senior high school, where they wrote the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) WASSCE before heading to the same university.

X user, formerly Twitter FestusLivingst1, disclosed that they both attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

