Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, has said Shatta Wale deserves to be on remand for three months

He expressed disappointment in the police for remanding Shatta Wale for one week

He said being on remand for three months would help transform Shatta Wale and correct his bad qualities

Shatta Wale was arrested following a shooting prank he played on Ghana

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Blakk Rasta, has expressed his disappointment in the Ghana police for remanding Shatta Wale for “just one week”.

He said the musician should have been remanded in police custody for at least 3 months.

Blakk Rasta was speaking on the Entertainment segment of TV3’s News 360 programme monitored by YEN.com.gh on the night of Wednesday, October 28, 2021.

According to him, being on remand for three months would help transform Shatta Wale because “he has been fooling for too much”.

He added that the disciplinary action would remind Shatta Wale to be of good behaviour because Ghana does not belong him.

Blakk Rasta said he was down the whole day when he read in the news that Shatta Wale had been bailed.

Being on remand for three months is good to make the boastful, proud, and arrogant Shatta Wale change. He will learn to know that Ghana does not belong to him so he needs to change.

He admitted having a personal issue with Shatta Wale for which reasons he does not like him.

According to Blakk Rasta, Shatta Wale rejoiced greatly when he lost his job with Hitz FM in 2013.

Since then, the controversial broadcaster says he has never wanted anything to do with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale pranks Ghana

Shatta Wale, found himself on the wrong side of the law when he pranked the whole of Ghana with a fake shooting incident on October 18, a day after his birthday.

He was consequently arrested on October 19, 2021, together with three other people who were charged for various crimes.

He was remanded for 5 days and taken to the Ankaful Prison, and later bailed.

