Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has been transfered to the Ankaful Prison after he was denied bail

He was accompanied by police officers and expected to spend a week in prison

Shatta Wale was arrested together with two following a shooting hoax

He pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him

Embattled Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has finally been taken to the Ankaful Prison after he was denied bail.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Starrfm.com.gh, Shatta Wale was taken to Ankaful on Thursday night, and he is expected to spend a week there after he was remanded in police custody.

The court, according to the report, arrived at that decision after Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him during the hearing.

A collage of Shatta Wale in a different moods and with handcuff. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @ghanapolice/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The report said further that the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh while remanding the accused, said the interest of the public is paramount.

Shatta Wale's arrest

Shatta Wale was arrested following a shooting prank he played on Ghanaians on October 18, 2021.

The falsehood was started by his PA, Nana Dope, who was also arrested even before Shatta Wale was caught.

In that fake shooting incident, Nana Dope claimed that Shatta Wale had been rushed to the emergency ward of an undisclosed hospital after some gunmen shot him in the rain.

He was denied bail after appearing in court and remanded in police custody.

Video of pastor prophesying Shatta Wale's shooting

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale's shooting prank happened not long after Bishop Stephen Akwasi, known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe had predicted that Shatta Wale would be shot.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the bishop mentioned that Shatta Wale would be shot Monday, October 18, 2021, and that would lead to his death.

Jesus Ahuofe was also arrested by the police for his prophecy. The pastor's wife has cried over unfair treatment the police has meted out to her husband while in custody.

Medikal arrested

In a related development, rapper and good friend of Shatta Wale, Medikal, has been arrested.

He is alleged to have brandished a gun on social media in connection with Shatta Wale's bail denial.

Medikal himself has been denied bail and set to appear before court.

Source: Yen