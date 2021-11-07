Media personality, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has made positive statements over her life

Media personality, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has made positive statements over her life as she reiterated that she is God sent with favour and anointing.

In an Instagram post, the former TV3 presenter declared positive affirmations, saying she is God sent and gifted.

''God sent me with favour and anointing. I am GIFTED,'' she said.

The former TV3 presenter shared the positive words along with a video in which she flexed her beauty.

Apology to Nana Aba Anamoah

Abena Korkor's comments come after she appeared on UTV's United Showbiz to apologise to Nana Aba Anamoah over wild claims against the Managing Director of GHOne and Starr FM.

Responding to Abena Korkor, Nana Aba Anamoah said she has nothing against the mental health and plus-size advocate.

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah has recounted how her colleague and protégé, Serwaa Amihere, was shattered by sexual claims made against her by Abena Korkor.

Abena Korkor, among many claims, had alleged that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts have been sleeping with GHOne's Serwaa Amihere. She had previously made similar allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, Nana Aba Anamoah disclosed that Serwaa Amihere was distraught by the unfounded allegations that dominated social media for weeks.

