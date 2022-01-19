I’m a surgeon not a mortuary man - Achipalago reveals profession in new video

Social media sensation, Achipalago, has made a shocking revelation about his profession and netizens are finding it very difficult to believe it

The outspoken personality says he is a trained medical surgeon and not a mortuary man as speculated on social media

Achipalago also stated that he kept this part of him from social media over the years because he likes to keep things like this private

Popular Ghanaian socialite and social media influencer Achipalago has revealed his actual profession in the U.S as a medical surgeon, and not a mortuary man as speculated.

Achipalago was subject to many trolls and ridicules online after sharing a photo of himself in medical scrubs in September 2021.

His post literally threw him into the den of dogs on social media with many asserting he has been employed as a mortuary man in the U.S, and others suggesting he might be a cleaner.

Achipalago.source:Instagram/@achipalago

Source: Instagram

In a new interview, Achipalago made some very interesting revelations to blogger, Sammy Kay, which has got many social media users in awe.

He stated that he is a trained medical surgeon and not a mortuary man as speculated in the video making waves online.

According to Achipalago, he has been working as a surgeon for the longest time before posting the photo that got many tongues wagging.

"I work with surgeons and we do surgeries but people had no idea. I kept my schooling life off social media when I was training as a health care practitioner. I normally like to keep my personal life off social media"

he stated.

Achipalago also went on to say that he enrolled in a 6 months Sterile Processing Technician school online but refused to mention the name of the exact school during the interview.

He also disclosed that he has worked as an uber driver, delivery guy, also worked in the warehouse and at Walmart before climbing the ladders.

Social Media Reactions

@heiressjacinta reacted:

"Me sef Imarifresh_ghana

@marifresh_ghana commented:

Mono gucci brother achie palago ’m a gynecologist"

@queen_ixv stated:

" even your own profession you can not pronounce it"

Watch Video Here

