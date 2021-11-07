Abena Korkor appeared towards the end of the United Showbiz on Saturday to render a groveling apology to Nana Aba Anamoah

She had made unfounded allegations against the Managing Director of GHOne and her protégé Serwaa Amihere

Nana Aba Anamoah welcomed Korkor's appeal as she stated that she had nothing against her

Ace broadcaster and media titan, Nana Aba Anamoah, has said she has nothing against Abena Korkor after the latter apologised to her on United Showbiz.

Abena Korkor's groveling apology on Saturday's programme followed recent sexual allegations she made against Nana Aba Anamoah and her protégé Serwaa Amihere.

Of claims that went viral, Korkor, among many wild claims, alleged that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts have been sleeping with GHONe's Serwaa Amihere.

In an earlier claim, she revealed that radio and TV presenter Kojo Yankson had been sleeping with Nana Aba Anamoah, YEN.com.gh reported.

During UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, Abena Korkor, who was not billed for the programme, appeared towards the end of the show to render a crawling apology to Nana Abena Anamoah.

The Managing Director of GHOne and Starr FM accepted her apology, stating that she had nothing against her.

''She has apologised and I can't pretend to hear her. I have absolutely nothing against her. She has spewed a lot of lies about me and I'm glad she saw it. She will always remain a special human being to me ...,'' Anamoah said.

Click to watch the video:

