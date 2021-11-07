Nana Aba Anamoah revealed her colleague and mentee Serwaa Amihere cried over allegations by Abena Korkor

Abena Korkor had made sexual claims against GHOne's Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah

The allegations were false, Nana Aba Anamoah said on UTV's United Showbiz

The Managing Director of GHOne, Nana Aba Anamoah, has recounted how her colleague and protégé, Serwaa Amihere, was shattered by sexual claims made against her by Abena Korkor.

Abena Korkor, among many claims, had alleged that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts have been sleeping with GHONe's Serwaa Amihere. She had previously made similar allegations against Nana Aba Anamoah.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, Nana Aba Anamoah disclosed that Serwaa Amihere was distraught by the unfounded allegations that dominated social media for weeks.

The prominent media personality said she was not that worried but was concerned for her protégé.

Nana Aba Anamoah further recalled how Serwaa Amihere was pained and cried because of the unfounded allegations.

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah says she has nothing against Abena Korkor after the latter apologised to her on United Showbiz.

Abena Korkor's groveling apology on Saturday's programme followed recent disparaging remarks she made against Nana Aba Anamoah and her protégé Serwaa Amihere.

Of claims that went viral, Korkor alleged that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts have been sleeping with GHONe's Serwaa Amihere.

