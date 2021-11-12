Actress Fella Makafui may be living lavishly now but life has not always been this rosy for her and her family.

According to Fella, she has gone through a lot of suffering to get to where she is now and thus deserves every bit of what she has.

In an emotional text post on her Instagram stories, Fella indicated that she had gone through sleepless nights with tears when things were not going well for her family.

Giving a clue on her unceremonious beginnings, Fella disclosed she came to Accra with a 'Ghana must go' and had to sleep in kiosks with her mother for years.

Their condition was so bad that they had no place to take their bath and had to wake up at dawn to bathe in the open.

But, all-in-all, Fella was grateful to God for the blessings upon her life adding that whatever she went through was a lesson to prepare her for the future.

